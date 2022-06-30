Man killed after tree falls onto Lincoln home, authorities say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man was killed on Thursday after a tree fell onto a home near 27th Street and Sheridan Boulevard, authorities say.

An official said that a tree fell onto the chimney, which caused it to collapse into the home. They confirmed that the man was dead when crews arrived at the home.

The official said the tree falling was “an act of nature.” They say the body is still inside of the home.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials say that the road will be closed for another two hours.

