Man killed in head-on crash with semitrailer near Bennet

BENNET, Neb. (AP) — Officials in southeastern Nebraska have identified a man fatally injured last week in a head-on crash near Bennett.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office reported that the crash happened Thursday on state Highway 43 when a northbound car driven by 58-year-old Roger Hoback, of Nebraska City, crossed the center line and hit a southbound semitrailer. Hoback was flown with critical injuries to a Lincoln hospital, where he died Sunday.

The 47-year-old driver of the semi suffered only minor injuries in the crash.

