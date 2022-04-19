Man pleads guilty to Omaha motor vehicle homicide in Nov. 24 crash

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, Sarpy County Attorney L. Kenneth Polikov announced that 24-year-old Ulises Pantoja pled guilty to motor vehicle homicide while driving under the influence.

On Nov. 24, 2021, witnesses reported seeing Pantoja drive his BMW at an "extremely high rate of speed" and crash into a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Candice McDowell at Highway 50 and Harrison Street. McDowell, a mother of four, was transported to Bergan Mercy Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The Omaha Fire Department responded to the scene and observed signs of Pantoja's intoxication, and Pantjoa later tested a BAC level of 0.134 in a blood test.

“This is a crucial step toward justice for the harms caused by Mr. Pantoja," said Deputy County Attorney Scott Earl in a press release distributed by the Sarpy County Attorney's office. "Four children no longer have a mother due to his callous actions. Our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Candice McDowell for this tremendous loss. We hope this helps to bring some healing in their lives,” said Deputy County Attorney Scott Earl."

Pantoja's sentencing is scheduled for July 18. He faces up to twenty years behind bars for the Class IIA felony.

