Man pleads to manslaughter in presumed death of Omaha woman

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha man who has long been a suspect in the 2018 disappearance of his live-in girlfriend has pleaded no contest to manslaughter and other counts in the woman's presumed death.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 40-year-old Marvin Young entered the pleas Tuesday and faces up to 33 years in prison for the death of Camisha Hollis, who was also the mother of the couple's three young daughters.

Hollis was last seen alive in the early-morning house of April 2, 2018, but reported missing later that day when her mother couldn't reach her.

Police have said Young had a history of abusing Hollis and that the couple's oldest daughter reported hearing a struggle between her parents before her mother disappeared.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.