Man rescued after falling through ice while saving dog

Posted at 10:07 AM, Dec 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-25 11:07:20-05

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man is recovering after falling through ice while saving his dog at a lake.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Papillion fire and police departments were called at 11:30 a.m. Friday after a 47-year-old man fell through the ice at Walnut Creek Lake.

He was on the ice trying to rescue his dog, about 30 to 40 feet from shore.

The man was able to rescue the dog, which walked back to shore, but in the process, the man fell through the ice.

A Sarpy County deputy was in the area and arrived to assist the man using search and rescue equipment.

