Man running cross-country to honor veterans makes Omaha stop: 'I think Nebraskans are the top of the pack'

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — If you are driving around Omaha this weekend you might see a man running down the side of the road. He looks like an ordinary guy out on a run with his American Flag, but behind that ordinary man is an extraordinary journey.

“It's my way of bringing America together by honoring the American military,” said Noah Coughlan.

He is about halfway through his Run4Revival, a cross-country journey totaling 3,500 miles from Seattle to Miami to honor America’s military veterans.

It's not the first, second, or even third — but the fourth time Noah has run across America.

His first few journeys were to raise awareness for those suffering from rare diseases and it was on those runs that Noah found inspiration for his latest trek.

“Many of those families that I ran for were military families and I learned along the way that there is another story unfolding,” said Coughlan.

Noah’s journey hasn’t been an easy one. He was about halfway through when he learned that his father had passed away.

For many a personal tragedy like a parent passing away would mean the end of the journey, but not for Noah.

“I am very emotionally depleted right now as of today. I just got off an airplane this morning I buried my father yesterday, but you can’t quit. You got to keep going and the rest of the run is, of course, to honor veterans and our service members and to honor my father,” said Coughlin.

Noah says Nebraska has been supporting him every step of the way since his father passed and he is grateful to the Cornhusker State for being there

“It's a testament to the goodwill of Nebraskans. I think Nebraskans are the top of the pack when it comes to the American people. So, all of Nebraska, I want you to know you are the most incredible people"

