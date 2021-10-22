Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man sentenced for cyberstalking legislative candidate's wife

items.[0].image.alt
File Photo
gavel
Posted at 8:53 AM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 09:53:06-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 48-year-old Bellevue man has been sentenced for cyberstalking in a case involving threats against the wife of a candidate for the Nebraska Legislature.

Dennis Sryniawski was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in federal prison.

He was convicted in June of cyberstalking.

FBI investigators determined that Sryniawski sent threatening and sexually explicit emails to Jeff Parris, of La Vista, who was running for the Nebraska Legislature in October 2018.

He threatened to release personal information and a nude photo of Parris' wife if he didn't drop out of the race. Parris' wife was married to Sryniawski for two years about 25 years ago.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018