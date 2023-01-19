Man sentenced in crash that killed 2 Gretna women, unborn baby

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A man accused of killing two women and an unborn baby in a crash last year was sentenced on Wednesday.

Zachary Paulison pleaded no contest to three motor vehicle homicide charges.

For the two women, he got a minimum of 15 years in jail and a minimum of two years for the unborn baby.

Those'll be served consecutively but he could have time reduced for good behavior.

37-year-old Sarah Zimmerman and 38-year-old Amanda Schook from Gretna died. Zimmerman was eight months pregnant at the time.

