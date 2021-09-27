Man sentenced in death of Peru State College student to appeal conviction

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The man convicted of murdering a Peru State College student will appeal his conviction this Friday.

In 2010, student Tyler Thomas disappeared. Authorities say Joshua Keadle was the last person seen with her.

Keadle claims he left her alive next to the Missouri River, intoxicated without a coat on Dec. 3.

He was convicted of second-degree murder.

Thomas's body was never found.

Keadle's attorneys say there wasn't enough evidence for his conviction.

Keadle sentenced to 35 - life in prison

