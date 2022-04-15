Man sentenced to prison for Omaha teen's 2020 shooting death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man sentenced to up to 10 years in the shooting death of a teenager at an Omaha hotel could be out of prison in less than a year.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 22-year-old Mason Beaverson, of Omaha, was sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest in March to manslaughter and possession of a stolen gun in the September 2020 death of 17-year-old Evan Latto.

Beaverson was sentenced to 5 to 10 years on the manslaughter count and 2 to 4 years on the gun count. But the judge ordered the sentences served at the same time and gave him credit for 586 days already served. Police say Beaverson was high on drugs at a party when he pointed a gun at Latto and pulled the trigger.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.