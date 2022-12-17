Man suspected of kidnapping Omaha mom Cari Allen hears charges in court

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Friday afternoon, Aldrick Scott heard the charges against him.

"You are charged with kidnapping. That's a class 1A felony that carries a penalty up to life in prison," the judge read.

He is also facing a charge of accessory to a felony as a suspect in the disappearance of Douglas County mom, Cari Allen.

Allen has been missing since Nov. 19. In court on Friday, prosecutors revealed details of the case, dating back to the evening Allen was last seen.

"The victim was out at the Good Life Bar at 180th and Pacific that evening and she returned to her home," the prosecutor for the state said.

The prosecutor continued by saying a friend of Cari's confirmed she had broken things off with Scott two weeks prior to her disappearance, "but continued to text and show up unannounced."

The prosecutor said the sheriff's office responded to the home for a missing person report on Nov. 20.

"When deputies entered the home, they found what looked to be apparent bullet holes in the bedroom door and walls that were all covered up with a grey-brown compound," the prosecutor read.

From the evidence read in court, deputies talked to Scott, who told them he was in Topeka, Kansas that weekend and was still dating Allen.

"Cell phone tower data from the defendant's phone puts him in Omaha, Nebraska at the Good Life that same evening," the state prosecutor read.

Scott's bond was set at $10 million.

"It is maybe like no bond but that is what we wanted. We don't want him out," said Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine.

Kleine said they believe Scott is a potential danger.

"We are very pleased that he is back in our custody, and we are pleased with the $10 million bond. That's what we asked for," Kleine said.

The sheriff's office is still working to find Allen. They have searched Cari's neighborhood near 168th and Blondo Streets and Pheasant Point Landfill.

"There is a lot of work that is still being done and the sheriff's office is doing a great job at putting things together and the most important thing now is finding our victim," Kleine said.

Cari Allen is described as 5'5", 130 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. If you have information that might help investigators, call the Douglas County Sheriff's tip line. That number is 402-444-6000.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.