Man suspected of shooting ex-girlfriend, her mother sought

BUFFALO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Jeffrey D. Smith (dob 02/29/1988). Smith is a suspect in a recent shooting and home invasion in rural Elm Creek, NE. Smith is possibly armed and dangerous. Do not approach this subject and call 9-1-1 if you know his whereabouts or have contact with him.
JEFFREY SMITH
Posted at 2:37 PM, Aug 16, 2021
ELM CREEK, Neb. (AP) — Police in south-central Nebraska are searching for a man suspected of breaking into a rural Elm Creek home and shooting his ex-girlfriend and her mother in the presence of several children.

Buffalo County Sheriff's deputies and paramedics responded around 2:40 a.m. Monday to reports of the shooting at a house just west of Elm Creek. Arriving first responders found a 35-year-old woman and her 63-year-old mother with gunshot wounds. The women were rushed to a Kearney hospital in critical condition.

Officials say none of the children in the home were physically hurt. Police are searching for 33-year-old Jeffrey Smith of Kearney, who is considered armed and dangerous.

