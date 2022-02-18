Man tasered at Beveridge Middle School during alleged assault on OPD officer Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, a student altercation at Beveridge Middle School allegedly developed into a situation involving an adult man and an Omaha Police Department officer.

According to an email sent to students and families of Beveridge Middle School from Principal Tiffany Molina, several students had a verbal argument in the auditorium around 11:25 a.m. and a School Resource Officer intervened. The situation then escalated when a male, identified by OPD as Latrel Brown, allegedly stepped in.

"Following the incident, an adult known to one of the students involved arrived and became aggressive with an officer in our building. The officer administered a taser to stop the adult. Additional officers arrived for assistance," said Molina in the email.

Brown was transported to the Douglas County Corrections on a charge of Felony Assault on an officer, while the officer was transported to Bergan Mercy Hospital with a head injury.

Beveridge Middle School went into a “HOLD” position during the disruption, which entails that all students stayed in their classrooms to and out of hallways and continued classes.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.