Man throws rock through window at Society of St. Vincent de Paul

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now obtained surveillance footage from just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, showing a man walking west on Leavenworth Street who then threw a rock at the window. Glass was shattered over the store floor.

"We value everyone that comes through this door. Unfortunately, when something like this happens, it's a thoughtless, thoughtless crime," John Barry, a volunteer at the store said.

The man is no stranger to the store. Employees say they have dealt with his actions for the past year. It first started when the man bought a couch and tried to return it. The store has a strict no-return policy.

They say that anger fueled him to harass multiple employees over the next few months. Part of the harassment — he allegedly threatened to break the windows.

"He struck the window in between two panes. You can see we have it boarded up just for security. But, it broke this pane and made a hole through that, cracked and shattered this pane," Barry said.

Since the rock caused such damage, the entire window will have to be replaced. Omaha police are investigating.

OPD recommends having good-quality windows and lighting. And most importantly, clear surveillance video to record potential suspects.

Despite this, Barry says he will continue to help the community. "There's so many good people that come through here. I'm not going to let a few bad apples ruin that," he said.

The store said it will take a few weeks to replace their window.

