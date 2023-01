OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A car crash sent a man wanted on felony charges to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday night.

It happened at 50th and Center.

Authorities say he has multiple felony warrants and was also involved in a domestic violence incident just before the crash.

This investigation is ongoing and we will keep you updated as we learn more.

