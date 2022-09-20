Man who died after skydiving incident in Crete identified

CRETE, Neb. (KMTV) — A man who died while skydiving in Crete has been identified.

Crete police say William Sale of St. Petersburg, Florida died last Thursday afternoon after a tandem skydive with another man.

Witnesses say the pair of skydivers' parachutes deployed properly, but for unknown reasons, they weren't able to slow their landing approach and slammed into the ground.

The other man has life-threatening injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

