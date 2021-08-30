Watch
Man who injured 2 officers in Lincoln while fleeing stop sent to prison

Posted at 12:43 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 13:56:42-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man who sent two officers to the hospital when he intentionally rammed a police cruiser has been sentenced to four years in prison.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 30-year-old Connor Sweeney was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to two counts of assault on an officer using a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an injury accident, resisting arrest and fleeing to avoid arrest.

Prosecutors say the assault happened Dec. 3, when a Lincoln police officer used his cruiser to block in Sweeney's car at a convenience store. When the officer and a Nebraska State trooper tried to approach Sweeney, he jumped in his car and rammed the police cruiser several times, pinning the officers to the open door frame.

