Man who murdered ex-girlfriend in Northwest Omaha home sentenced to life in prison

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Aldrick Scott walked into court, Thursday morning to hear his fate. He was sentenced to life in prison, plus an additional 45-60 years for murdering Cari Allen.

"He doesn't get to get out, but he still gets to wake up every day," said Brett Allen, Cari's ex-husband.

In November 2022, Scott tracked Allen's location on Snapchat to a restaurant in West Omaha and then drove to her home in Northwest Omaha. It was then Scott waited for Allen to return home, and then shot her in the chest.

He then stuffed her body in his car and drove to Topeka, Kansas where he dumped her in a shallow grave with a garbage bag.

Scott was arrested in Belize and extradited to Douglas County.

"It's horrific," said Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine. "It's incomprehensible."

Scott was found guilty of Allen's murder back in March.

At sentencing, the judge said that there's no doubt Allen's death was tragic and said Scott was obsessed with her.

Taji Loehr was Allen's best friend. She attended the trial and spoke at Thursday's sentencing, saying that Scott took away a person that meant so much to her.

"I just thought it was the right thing to do," said Loehr. "She was my best friend since I was 18 years old. We built our relationship first through work and then it just grew from there. Our boys became really close. So, I had a lot to say."

A year and a half later, Loehr said she always remembers her best friend, but most importantly a dedicated mother.

"It's still hard. Sometimes it feels like it just happened yesterday. It's difficult. There's things that remind me of her almost everyday. I always think of her," said Loehr.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine says Scott's actions did not fit the criteria for the death penalty.

He will serve his sentences, consecutively.

