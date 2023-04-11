Man who stole guns from Frontier Justice gets 3 years in federal prison

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Terry Barfield, 19, was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday for burglarizing Omaha shooting range and firearms dealer, Frontier Justice, last summer.

United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Terry Barfield, 19, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for stealing firearms from a federally licensed dealer. Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Barfield to imprisonment for 36 months to be followed by a 3-year term of supervised release.

On August 8, 2022, forty-four (44) firearms were stolen during a break-in of the store front of Frontier Justice, a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL), in Omaha. Investigators determined that three suspects broke exterior windows of the store and entered wearing face coverings and gloves. They were observed to be driving a white sedan.

On August 19, 2022, Omaha Police Department (OPD) detectives observed a car matching the description of the sedan used during the break-in of Frontier Justice. OPD officers stopped the car at North 35th and Jaynes Streets and the four occupants fled on foot. A detective observed Barfield in possession of a black handgun which he (Barfield) placed in his waistband while he was fleeing. Three suspects were arrested including Barfield, and Barfield’s cell phone was seized. Detectives searched the area and recovered a Glock 34 9mm handgun. The Glock was later confirmed to have been stolen from Frontier Justice during the August 8, 2022, break-in. Another firearm was found near the car. OPD later obtained a warrant to search Barfield’s cell phone which yielded additional evidence of his involvement in the break-in.

On August 30, 2022, OPD officers executed a warrant to search Barfield’s residence. Investigators recovered another firearm during the search (a CZ P-10c 9mm handgun) which was also confirmed to have been stolen from Frontier Justice. Barfield was arrested and interviewed and admitted the CZ P-10c firearm found at his residence was his, though he falsely claimed he found it at a party. He denied knowing about the break-in at Frontier Justice.

This case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime.

This case was investigated by the Omaha Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

