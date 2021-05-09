Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man who survived tornado at scout camp graduates med school

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
Few people have even heard of a young scholar making his way out of high school with a 5.037 GPA much less being able to claim they sat in the same classroom. Students at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas can make that claim if they happened to be in the same class as Trelas A. Dyson IV.
Group of Graduates
Posted at 12:53 PM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-09 13:53:55-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Thirteen years after he was injured in a tornado that killed four boys at a Boy Scout camp in western Iowa, Kevin Hanna is graduating from medical school.

Hanna said the time he spent in rehabilitation after breaking his pelvis when the storm struck the Little Sioux Scout Ranch prompted him to choose a career in medicine. He graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center on Saturday.

Hanna, now 26, spent more than a week in the hospital and a few months in a wheelchair recovering. Hanna said he feels lucky to have survived the storm, and he wants to live his life in a way that honors the boys who didn't.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018