Many businesses throughout metro dealing with power outages recover from Wednesday's storm

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — The power is on, and business is back to usual for Ref's Sports Bar and Grill near 96th and Giles in La Vista.

"I'm grateful we were actually able to reopen as quickly as we could. Several of the neighbors still don't have power," said manager Kelli Mungin.

Ref's lost power after high winds helped knock down this string of power poles and lines. Crews were quick to make repairs.

Mungin said she's fortunate power came back on so quickly, especially when she's expecting more customers during March Madness.

"The first predictions, like I said, were that we weren't going to be able to open again until maybe Monday. To only be without business for half a day, a day, was nice," she said.

Other businesses, like La Casa Pizzaria on Leavenworth, were not as lucky. Co-owner Nicole Jesse said her business had been without power since Wednesday.

The good news? They regained power about 30 minutes before we talked. The bad news? It was too late to save this day.

"We lost all of Wednesday due to the snowstorm, we lost all of Thursday because of the power, and we're going to have to lose all of today as well because even though we have power, we don't have product," said Jesse.

Jesse said her shop lost about $15,000 in revenue from the storm. Beef, sauces, and pizza dough also went bad.

Despite all this, she said it's the support from customers and employees that helps this hometown favorite keep going.

"We know the Omaha community has always been very good and supportive of us," she said.

