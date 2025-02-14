MAPA holding public meetings for input on safer roads

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We've been telling you about traffic issues not just in north Omaha, but around the metro. In the next few days, you'll have a chance to give your feedback for improvements.

The feedback will be used for the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency's comprehensive safety action plan, which aims to implement projects to make our roads safer.

If you're interested in giving feedback, here's a list of the meetings happening at UNO, the Miller Park Pavilion, the Council Bluffs Public Library, and the Meadows Community Center that you can attend starting next Tuesday at 4:15 and 5:15 p.m.

●Tues., Feb. 18, 2025, from 4-6 p.m. at the Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center, 6400 S University Dr Rd N, Omaha, NE 68182

● Thurs., Feb. 20, 2025, from 4-6 p.m. at the Miller Park Pavilion, 2707 Redick Ave, Omaha, NE 68112

● Tues., Feb. 25, 2025, from 4-6 p.m. at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave, Council Bluffs, IA 51503

● Thurs., Feb. 27, 2025, from 4-6 p.m. at the Meadows Community Center, 13937 Meadow Ridge Rd, Omaha, NE 68138

Your input will be used to create a final safety plan. If you want to add more feedback after the meetings, MAPA is accepting feedback and suggestions through March 24.

