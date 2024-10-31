MAPA Survey: 'Speeding is a concern that's listed really by any user of the roadway'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nearly 60% of people reported feeling unsafe as a driver that's according to early data from the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency’s Safe Streets for All project survey.

So far 449 people have taken the survey.

Based on early results – 56% of those surveyed say they felt unsafe due to speeding.

65% have told them their greatest worry comes at intersections.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Safe Streets for All -- that's the name of the federal project but also the goal.

“Get to zero fatalities and serious injuries on our local roadways by 2040," said Jim Boerner, transportation planner and project manager for MAPA’s Safe Streets For All project.

Jim Boerner -- is a transportation planner with MAPA.

The project asked neighbors for input starting in spring to find out their greatest safety concerns on our roads.

"Speeding is a concern that is really listed by any user of the roadway whether they are drivers, pedestrians, bicyclist or you know just other folks just trying to get around,” Boerner said.

So far 449 people have taken the survey.

Based on early results – 56% of those surveyed say they felt unsafe due to speeding.

65% have told them their greatest worry comes at intersections.

"With the numbers that we do have are the actual outcomes and those are concerning, the number of fatalities and serious injuries had been going down for a while," Boerner said.

Boerner says those numbers are going up now.

So far this year, 218 people have been killed on our roads.

The agency is looking at Douglas County, Sarpy County, Council Bluffs, Carter Lake, Crescent and McClelland Iowa.

Based on the survey results MAPA, is looking into ways to slow down traffic through a variety of methods to keep drivers, bicyclists and people walking safe.

“There is a lot of technical solutions as well, technology gives us the opportunity to do things like leading pedestrian intervals so when you are at a stop light the pedestrian gets to start moving first," Boerner said.

Until the plan comes out next year, all of us can do our part, back off the accelerator and take another look at intersections.

For more information and to share your thoughts for the project, click here.