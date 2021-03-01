March declared Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Colorectal cancer rates and deaths caused by such forms of cancer are higher in Nebraska than in some other states. To help bring awareness to this, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts officially proclaimed March 2021 Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

During 2020, screenings for colorectal cancer were down said the Nebraska Cancer Coalition.

“This is particularly alarming because we know that colorectal cancer incidence and mortality rates are higher in Nebraska compared to other states. Testing saves lives, but only if people get tested,” said Dr. Alan Thorson, President of the Nebraska Cancer Coalition.

In addition to the proclamation, the Great Plains Colon Cancer Task Force and the Nebraska Cancer Coalition are asking people to wear blue on Friday and post with hashtags #DressInBlueNE and #FightBackNE.

The Nebraska Cancer Coalition said some buildings in the state will also go blue to help in the effort.

Those include:

Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge (Omaha)

University of Nebraska Medical Center Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center (Omaha)

University of Nebraska Medical Center Dr. Edwin G. & Dorothy Balbach Davis Global Center (Omaha)

Midtown Crossing Billboard (Omaha)

Papillion Pedestrian Bridge (Papillion)

PayPal, Inc. (La Vista)

Gastroenterology Specialties, P.C. (Lincoln)

CHI Health St. Francis (Grand Island)

You can read more in the Nebraska Cancer Coalition's release below or by clicking this link.

