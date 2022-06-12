March for Our Lives event draws hundreds to Memorial Park to stand up to gun violence

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Many gathered at Memorial Park on Saturday to take a stand against gun violence.

It was just one of many marches held across the country calling for gun control in the wake of multiple mass shootings.

The March for Our Lives event featured several guest speakers, all of who took to the podium calling for gun reform.

They say they want to see background checks for those looking to purchase an assault rifle. Also, they want the minimum age to buy one raised from 18 to 21.

Those in the field of education were particularly outspoken following the shooting in Uvalde Texas.

"Teachers and educators have continually been involved in those situations where violence has occurred in the classrooms and they've been put in situations that they've made a choice to protect themselves or their students against intruders and we can no longer stand for that," Michelle Settlemyer, president-elect of the Omaha Education Association.

After the speeches, marchers walked down towards Dodge street with their signs. Around 300 people were present at the walk.

