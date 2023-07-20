Marcus Theaters holds early screenings of 'Barbie' across Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Barbie fever is in full swing in Omaha. On Wednesday, some fans got an early screening ahead of the movie's release.

Marcus Theaters held a "Barbie Blowout" party at its locations around the metro.

3 News Now was at Village Pointe Cinema to catch fans in costume as they got ready to see the movie.

One of the youngest fans there said what she loves about Barbie.

“They're so much fun to play with and they're so much fun to like have,” said Londyn.

Some movie-goers also took pictures in front of a backdrop designed by a theater employee. For those who missed Wednesday's showing, folks can catch the movie when it opens in theaters on Friday.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.