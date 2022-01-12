Marcus Theatres testing new movie subscription program in Lincoln and Omaha

MILWAUKEE, WI. (KMTV) — Good news for moviegoers in both Lincoln and Omaha: Marcus Theatres is testing a new subscription program starting Jan 14.

There are two different subscription plans for each city. Lincoln’s plan is known as MovieFlex and Omaha’s plan is MovieFlex+. Both subscription plans offer discounts on movies, food, drinks, and unique benefits for each subscription plan.

The MovieFlex plan in Lincoln includes:

$9.99 per month

A credit each month, redeemable for one adult ticket (some limitations apply)

Access to unused credits, which roll over for as long as the subscription to the plan continues

A 10% savings on concessions

One monthly companion ticket for $9.99

All the benefits of the Magical Movie Rewards loyalty program membership, including free refills on fountain drinks, no online/mobile ticket fees, access to early movie screenings, and special offers

The MovieFlex+ plan in Omaha includes:

$14.99 per month

Unlimited admission to a variety of films (Valid for any standard 2D movie)

Discounted admission to all other films

Free admission on Tuesdays

A 10% savings on concessions

One monthly companion ticket for $9.99

All the benefits of the Magical Movie Rewards loyalty program membership, including free refills on fountain drinks, no online/mobile ticket fees, access to early movie screenings, and special offers

Double the Magical Movie Rewards points for each dollar spent

Subscribers will use the Marcus Theatres mobile app exclusively to manage their account and benefits.

“We are testing one plan in Lincoln and the other in Omaha. Both plans allow subscribers to enjoy movies more frequently and take advantage of additional benefits just by joining. Plus, there’s an introductory offer get a free $15 eGift card for subscribing by January 31. That basically invites Nebraska moviegoers to try the subscription plan available in their area on us for the first month,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president, and CEO of Marcus Theatres.

Marcus Theatres is asking for customer feedback as they prepare to launch the program.

For more information or to join the subscription service click here.

