Mark at the Park: La Calavera Catrina

Eight larger-than-life sculptures
For this week's Mark at the Park, we're at Lauritzen Gardens to see La Calavera Catrina.
For this week's Mark at the Park, we are at Lauritzen Gardens to check out a special exhibit on display in the gardens, just in time for the Día de los Muertos celebration.

Mia Jenkins, the Director of Marketing for Lauritzen Gardens, says La Calavera Catrina exhibit was commissioned by Denver Botanic Gardens and created by artist Ricardo Soltero.

Jenkins says the larger-than-life sculptures are a colorful celebration of life. Each of the eight figures represents a character or person who is important in the Mexican heritage. There are signs that explain each female skeleton in both English and Spanish.

One of the sculptures is in the floral display hall, and the others are outside between the Herb Garden and Founders' Garden. You have through November 8 to check out the sculptures in person.

