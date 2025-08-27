Mark at the Park: Monarch butterfly habitat

It's almost time for the monarch butterfly migration through eastern Nebraska and western Iowa! The Riverfront has installed a new information sign about the butterflies and what we can do to help them as they travel south.

The new sign is located at the Riverfront's Discovery Playground, right outside the Kiewit Luminarium. It explains how hundreds of millions of monarch butterflies travel from the United States and Canada to Mexico to stay warm in the winter.

Sadly, over the last two decades, it is estimated that up to 75 percent of the monarch population has been lost.

To help them in their travels and attract them to your neighborhood, plant a variety of native flowering plants. Monarchs need milkweed for food and to lay their eggs. Other flowering plants like foxglove beardtongue, aromatic aster, spotted bee balm, and ox eye sunflowers are also recommended. You can find many of these plants around the Riverfront in Omaha.

