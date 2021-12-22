Mask mandate is set to expire in Lancaster County Dec. 23

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Tuesday that the DHM related to wearing masks indoors regardless of vaccine status will expire at 11:59 pm Dec 23.

Health Director Pat Lopez stated that the DHM was extended to give people more opportunities to get vaccinated or receive boosters which include children ages 5 to 11.

The Health Department still strongly recommends the following guidelines:

Residents to continue wearing masks indoors around other people they don’t live with.

Businesses are urged to continue to require masks.

Masks should continue to be worn in schools.

Masks to be worn at gatherings of indoor groups.

“We are currently equipped with more tools and treatment options than before, and we are using them to reduce the spread of the virus and its variants.” said Health Director Pat Lopez.

According to a press release the COVID-19 Risk Dial continues to remain in the elevated orange area for the third consecutive week. This means that the risk of the virus spreading and its impact on the community is high and increasing.

