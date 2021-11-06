Mask mandate no longer in effect at Baxter Arena

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the University of Nebraska Omaha Athletics Department, a change is coming to Baxter Arena.

The department said, “Baxter Arena announced today, Friday, Nov. 5, that its current face-covering mandate is no longer in effect for public events. Visitors are still encouraged to wear facial coverings, but they are no longer required. This policy is subject to change.”

