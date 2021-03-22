Mass vaccination clinic held in La Vista

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — While Iowa will begin opening vaccines to all adults on April 5th, Nebraska will begin vaccinating those ages 50 to 64 this week as it moves into phase 2A.

But before we entered that new phase, the Douglas County Health Department and the Sarpy/Cass Health Department partnered with Community Pharmacy to get the vaccine to those who still fall into phase 1B.

"Today is the first clinic that we are offering for not only health care workers, educators and those ages 65 and up. We've also been able to extend it now to essential workers,” said Rebecca Ortmeier with Community Pharmacy.

About 100 people volunteered at Embassy Suites to help make the clinic run smoothly to vaccinate 2,500 people.

"They're amazing people. They're happy to be here giving their whole Sunday to help people out," said Ortmeier.

The clinic administered the Pfizer vaccine, which requires a second dose.

"Currently, we have enough supply to guarantee that everyone who gets a first dose today will get a second dose on April 11," said Ortmeier.

That second vaccination clinic on April 11 will only be for those who need to follow up with a second dose.

If you are still waiting to get vaccinated, you can get in line by going to this website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.