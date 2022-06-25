Massachusetts-based insurer opens office in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Boston Mutual Life Insurance Co. has chosen Omaha as the place to open its first corporate, non-sales office outside its home state of Massachusetts in 130 years.

The 5,000-square-foot space at 18135 Burke St. is to be occupied by nearly 20 employees working on a hybrid schedule.

Jennifer Helms, executive vice president, lauded Omaha’s concentration of talent in the insurance, financial and technology fields. Several Boston Mutual employees already are based in Omaha, and Helms said the physical office space expands the insurer’s presence and is a key element of its plan to grow nationally.

“As we move forward on our long-term strategic plans and evolve as an organization in our dedication to customer and market needs, we identified an opportunity to build out our presence outside of Massachusetts,” Helms said. “Omaha was an easy choice.”

The company, founded in 1891 and based in Canton, Massachusetts, provides insurance nationally for working Americans as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace.

Leaders described the new Omaha space as an “innovation lab and strategic project management office.”

Said Helms, “There is a dedicated team of professionals whose primary responsibility is in helping the organization find opportunities and solve challenges in new transformational and innovative ways.”

Paul Quaranto Jr., chairman, CEO and president of Boston Mutual, said the opening is “a critical component of our business’ diversification initiatives.”

