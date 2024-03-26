Mayor Jean Stothert announces she's running for a fourth term

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert wants to make history. She announced, Tuesday, that she's running for a fourth term. That would be unprecedented for the city.

Stothert is the first woman to hold office in Nebraska's largest city. She was first elected in 2013 and then in 2017, and again in 2021.

During Tuesday's announcement, she highlighted major projects underway like the new streetcar and the construction of the new central library at 72nd and Dodge.

"We have a record of progress, determination and success, and together, we have the momentum to build Omaha into a city for the future," Stothert said.

While Stothert said Omaha has made record progress, she acknowledged it does have challenges. The election isn't for another year, but we asked what issues are already on voter's minds.

"I think that public transportation needs to be revisited here," Jake Kennedy said. "I think that the ORBT bus is nice. But, it only travels on Dodge St., I think Omaha is so vast that we need better transportation around town."

"I have mixed feelings on the streetcar," Jana Urzendowski said. "It is very very expensive. But it also provides some access for others getting downtown."

"I've lived here my whole life. I just think as a recently married couple, we're trying to house hunt and it's just really difficult to find a house and affordable housing anywhere in the area," Ellen Dinan said.

And Stothert's message to these voters.

"It will take initiative, experience, and commitment to continue this great momentum and get results to make Omaha a world-class city," she said.

She said major campaigning for her fourth term won't start until January of next year. The general election for mayor will be held in May 2025.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.