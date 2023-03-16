Mayor Jean Stothert selects new Omaha Fire Department Chief

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Mayor Jean Stothert selected a new Omaha Fire Department Chief on Thursday.

Kathy Bossman was selected to be the next Chief of the Omaha Fire Department. She will be the first woman to serve as Fire Chief and will succeed Chief Dan Olsen, who will retire this month.

"This position requires superior operational experience, finance and personnel management, and leadership and trust within the fire department and in the community," said Mayor Stothert. "Chief Bossman shares my expectations for excellence in public safety, service to our citizens, firefighter safety, and the administration of the Omaha Fire Department."

Bossman joined the Omaha Fire Department in 1997 as a firefighter/paramedic. During her career she has been promoted to Captain, Battalion Chief and in 2017, Chief Olsen promoted her to Assistant Fire Chief.

"As Chief, I intend to continue our diversity, equity, inclusion and sense of belonging, especially at our higher ranks. We value the different perspectives that a diverse workforce offers," said Bossman. "I will continue to build relationships with community stakeholders, open lines of communication, and invest in our personnel so our firefighters are actively involved in the research and development of new programs and procedures with safety being our number one priority."

Bossman will be sworn in as Chief following Chief Olsen's retirement on Mar. 24.

