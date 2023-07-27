Mayor Jean Stothert's proposed 2024 budget: Omaha Police Mental Health Co-Responder Unit to be city funded

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Mayor Jean Stothert said the Omaha Police Mental Health Co-Responder Unit has been funded by grants, but her 2024 budget proposal will be city funded beginning in 2024.

The unit includes seven licensed mental health professionals and children's behavioral health experts.

In 2022, Stothert said OPD responded to over 7,700 calls reporter mental health crisis. The Co-Responder Unit that year engaged with over 2,500 directly.

