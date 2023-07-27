Watch Now
Mayor Jean Stothert's proposed 2024 budget: Omaha Police Mental Health Co-Responder Unit to be city funded

Mayor Jean Stothert presented her annual budget proposal for 2024 to City Council Tuesday and within it changes to the way OPD's Mental Health Co-Responder Unit will be funded.
Posted at 7:36 AM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 08:54:46-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Mayor Jean Stothert said the Omaha Police Mental Health Co-Responder Unit has been funded by grants, but her 2024 budget proposal will be city funded beginning in 2024.

The unit includes seven licensed mental health professionals and children's behavioral health experts.

In 2022, Stothert said OPD responded to over 7,700 calls reporter mental health crisis. The Co-Responder Unit that year engaged with over 2,500 directly.

