Mayor Stothert announces move for OPD gun range in Elkhorn

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — For almost 15 years, a gun range near 192nd and Honeysuckle has been home to the Omaha Police Department. On Tuesday, Mayor Jean Stothert said the gun range is getting relocated.

"It's annoying. This is a nice quiet neighborhood."

"They are jarring," said several neighbors.

For years, Michael Cavanaugh said he could hear the gunshots from his back deck. Quiet days were interrupted by the sounds of the Omaha police gun range. And for years, he has submitted complaints to the mayor's office. Now, relief is coming.

Stothert acknowledged at her Tuesday press conference that complaints and nearby growth are the primary factors for the move.

"Frankly, we're thrilled. Certainly, we were surprised because we have filed some complaints in the past. It's close to the residential areas," said Cavanaugh.

The move is part of the 2025 capital improvement program, which identifies long-term investments in public safety, public facilities, and more. A total of nearly 4 million dollars is going to different projects.

For Lynn McGill, she said she's heard the gunshots before and is used to them.

"Growing up, my grandpa has always had guns and stuff," said McGill. "So we'd go to shooting ranges. Guns don't bother me too much. I've also never been in a bad situation regarding guns. So I don't think it triggers me at all."

OPD told KMTV they don't have a timeline yet for its move, but for neighbors like Cavanaugh, it's a decision he's been waiting for a long time.

"The fact that they're moving is great," he said.

Stothert is putting almost $20 million to the relocation. The gun range is expected to move to Fort Calhoun.

