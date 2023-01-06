Mayor Stothert names new Director of Human Rights and Relations Director

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Mayor Stothert announced the new Director of Human Rights and Relations on Friday.

Gerald Kuhn will hold the position after being Assistant Director under Dr. Franklin Thompson, who retired in July.

According to a press release, Kuhn served as the city’s Americans with Disabilities Director and developed the successful Restorative Justice Diversion Program for misdemeanor arrests such as resisting arrest, obstruction, and disorderly conduct.

"I am thankful for this opportunity to serve the City of Omaha in this capacity. I will continue to build on the wisdom Mayor Stothert and my predecessor Franklin Thompson have passed down to me over the years and I will do my best to continue to provide the citizens of Omaha with quality services of the Human Rights and Relations Department, " said Kuhn.

