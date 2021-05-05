Mayor Stothert outlines 2021 neighborhood grants targeting pandemic relief

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced nearly $60,000 in neighborhood grants in an effort to aid people and businesses impacted by the pandemic.

The total amount of the grants is $57,722 and will be split up among neighborhood associations as well as organizations that provide food and other relief in the community.

Neighborhood grants are awarded each spring but were suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic. Another round of grants will be distributed later this year.

You can read the full release below which details the amounts:

