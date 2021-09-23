Mayor Stothert says there are no plans to privatize the city’s library system

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Recently, posts have been gaining traction online which state there are plans to privatize the Omaha Public Library System. On Thursday, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert issued a statement, saying not to listen to the chatter.

Stothert said:

"Social media posts suggesting the Omaha Public Library system will be privatized are completely false. There is no such plan. It is unfortunate someone has started an irresponsible social media campaign that encourages rumor and speculation.



The OPL Board of Trustees is currently updating its strategic plan. There will be a series of public meetings coming up this fall and the Board will look forward to public comment."



