Mayor Stothert signs executive order prohibiting guns from city properties

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Folks may start to notice that signs are starting to be posted at City of Omaha properties prohibiting the possession of firearms.

This is due to Mayor Jean Stothert signing an executive order that prohibits firearms at all City of Omaha owned, leased or managed buildings, facilities, parks and public spaces.

The signs do comply with LB 77, a law that allows for concealed carry of handguns without a permit that was signed into law by Governor Jim Pillen in April.

"Our citizens and employees should feel safe when at work, visiting a city facility for business or enjoying our parks," said Stothert. "We will be in compliance with state law."

This order applies to the city's community and recreation centers, pools, libraries, parks, fire stations, Public Works and Parks Departments maintenance yards as well as other properties and offices.

According to a press release, the order exempts federal, state, county, and city law enforcement, trained security under contract or supervision of a government agency.

Other exceptions include the areas of the Harry A. Koch Trap & Skeet facility in Seymour Smith Park or anyone with prior approval from the Chief of Police.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.