Mayor Stothert's 2022 annexation package announced Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Mayor Stothert's 2022 annexation goals were released Wednesday. According to a press release, the goals of the annexation are consistent with previous years.

The annexation package includes the following:



Methodist Women's Hospital

OPPD Elkhorn Service Center

Pacific Renaissance Addition (Ravello 192 townhomes)

This package encompasses 177 acres of land over three areas, adjacent to city limits, according to the press release.

The projections from the city estimate that the tax revenue over the next 10 years will be $1,046,882.

This includes:



$958,333 in property tax revenue

$85,549 in street and highway funds

$3,000 in wheel tax

According to the Office of the Mayor, "Property taxes paid by the hospital and the owner of Ravello 192 will increase by about $392 per $100,000 valuation."

The Planning Board will consider the package June 1. The city council's first reading will be June 7, followed by the public hearing June 14 and a final vote June 28.

If passed, the mayor's office says the annexation will start July 13 says

