MCC Board of Governors to consider resolution calling on one member to resign

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Metropolitan Community College Board of Governors will consider a resolution at Tuesday's meeting that calls on board member Adam Gotschall to immediately resign from his position on the board.

Gotschall has been on the board since 2021 representing district 3.

According to the board's resolution it calls for Gotschall to be censured for "comments and conduct that are unbecoming of an elected member of this Board, and which are embarrassing and potentially damaging to the reputation of this Board, the College, and College administration."

Reporter Molly Hudson called Gotschall, he told her it is personal matter between himself and an activist. He said nothing he said or did was in an official capacity or related to anything or anyone at MCC.

Board chair Zach Reinhardt shared this statement:

"The board was informed of comments made by Mr. Gotschall, and as a result of those comments, as the Chair of the Board, I directed the college to add a resolution to the agenda for our July 22nd board meeting to give the board as a whole the opportunity to respond to the comments made by Mr. Gotschall."

The meeting is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Fort Omaha Campus.

