MCC hosts signing day for students headed into skilled trade careers

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Eli Weiss might not have a star rating but he is still one of the most highly sought-after local prospects when it comes to precision machining.

“School really wasn’t my thing especially high school I didn’t really enjoy it, then I got into some trade work I really enjoyed it I like working with my hands,” said Eli Weiss, who signed on with Fiserv at Wednesday’s signing day ceremony.

Just like highly touted college athletes Weiss and dozens of other students had a chance to share the spotlight for Metro Community College’s Sponsorship for the Trades signing day.

“We wanted to equate signing for a career in the trades with signing on for a sports scholarships because the sponsorship for the trade program that is partnered with businesses like Lozier with MCC is exactly that,” said Hannah Bolte with Lozier Corporation.

Sponsored students receive all the support they could need through school and companies like Lozier provides signees with a full ride to MCC, a paid internship and a full-time position at the company after they graduate.

This year Lozier Corporation signed on 6 students from area high schools, its largest class yet. That growth is in line with what experts have seen nationally.

According to a report by National Student Clearinghouse enrollment in traditional four-year undergrad programs is dropping. The first year of the pandemic in 2020 saw a 4.9% enrollment drop, in 2021 it was down another 4.7%. Things evened out a bit in 2022 but the numbers were still down .6% from 2021.

The University of Nebraska system has seen similar drops in enrollment, UNL enrollment is currently at the lowest it's been since 2008.

In contrast that same report shows skilled trade programs booming. Enrollment in Mechanics and repair programs is up 5.4%, construction is up 7.2% and Precision production is up 7.4%

“I'm very excited especially to be signing with this Fiserv company. They gave me an offer here a couple of months ago at a job meeting and I decided to take it up. It's an internship where I'm able to go to school and work at the same time so I'm getting job experience and able to continue my schooling," said Eli Weiss.

Despite their growing popularity, there is still a critical shortage in most of the skilled trades and MCC along with companies like Fiserv and Lozier hope that events like signing day will encourage more kids to consider the skilled trades.

"I see that stuff on TV all the time how cool it is, cameras everywhere and now I get to do it. It's not for sports but I think it's just as cool of an experience,” said Eli Weiss.

