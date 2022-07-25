OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Metropolitan Community College Construction and Building Science students helped roll seven tiny homes out of the MCC construction education center at the Fort Omaha campus this morning.

They'll become part of the cottages at Siena Francis's tiny home development, a 50-unit gated micro-community.

Each home is around 300-square feet with a kitchen, bathroom, and living room as well as a front porch. They are for people experiencing homelessness in the community.

"It makes you feel proud, this is something our whole class accomplished. It's cool to see it actually get used,” said Gannon Clevenger, MCC Student.

The project is headed by Arch Icon Development and is scheduled to open next year.

