McMillian Middle School placed into secure status after incident with former student

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to Omaha Public Schools, McMillian Middle School was placed into secure status for 45 minutes after an incident with a former student on Tuesday morning.

The following letter was shared with families:

Dear McMillan Middle Staff and Families,

We wanted to follow up on the situation that occurred today. During arrival, a former student deployed pepper spray in our entryway vestibule. Staff immediately moved the situation outside and called law enforcement for support.

Two families then became involved in a verbal altercation outside, where one individual displayed a knife. OPD and our staff continued to de-escalate the situation, an officer deployed pepper spray.

We placed our school in secure for approximately 45 minutes while police investigated. During a secure, no one is allowed in or out of the building, but classes continue as normal.

We take these situations very seriously. This message is being shared to ensure open communication with staff and families. Please be assured that the safety of students and staff is our top priority. We will have additional law enforcement present during

dismissal today.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact our school at (531) 299-2440. Please know that due to privacy laws, I cannot share additional details but will answer any questions I can.



Thank you for your continued support of Omaha Public Schools and McMillan Middle.

Sincerely,

Andrew Walters, Ed.D.

Principal

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.