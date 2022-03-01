Mean Girls musical opens next week at Orpheum Theater; tickets still available

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new Broadway musical opens next week at the Orpheum Theater and it’s so fetch!

Just like the hit 2004 movie, Mean Girls the musical follows teenager Cady Heron who moves from Africa to an Illinois suburb where she has to navigate a new high school.

She crosses paths with The Plastics, a clique of popular, petty girls led by queen bee Regina George — and Cady works up a plan to end Regina's reign.

It’s a story of betrayal, forgiveness, and acceptance.

“After not being able to see live performances for about two years now, it’s the perfect show to go back to the theater for. It’s so fun, it’s very similar to the movie if you’ve seen that before, just with the added element of singing and dancing. And the songs are incredible," said Nadina Hassan who plays Regina George.

Mean Girls opens March 8 and closes March 13. Tickets are available online here.

