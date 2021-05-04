MECA is hiring for College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority (MECA) is hiring for the College World Series this June.

Open interviews are Tuesday at CHI Health Center from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

They’re hiring ushers/ticket takers to assist guests during events by scanning tickets and locating seats (must be at least 16 years old to apply).

Crowd managers oversee crowd movements during events, and also functions as event security (must be at least 18 years old to apply).

Security officers are responsible for maintaining the safety and property through observing and reporting, video surveillance, and access control protocol (must be at least 18 years old to apply).

You must apply prior to attending the on-site interviews: http://www.omahameca.com/employees/

Those attending the job fair can park in Lot B.