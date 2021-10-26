MECA looking to hire full and part-time employees to help out with concerts and sporting events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority (MECA) is looking to fill several full and part-time jobs. This comes just as more concerts and sporting events are making a return after being on hold due to the pandemic.

Some of the positions include usher and ticket taker, electrician, facility staff and maintenance staff.

"We're fortunate that we're adequately staffed for events, but we need even more folks to help alleviate the need on the people that we do have,” said Kristyna Engdahl of MECA. “We have people working long hours, back-to-back shifts, stepping out of their usual responsibilities to help make sure those concerts and sporting events happen. The more people that we can have on, the better staffed we can be.”

MECA is hosting the job fair until 7:00 p.m. You can also fill out an application on MECA’s website .

