MECA Omaha to hold job fair Thursday ahead of Riverfront expansion

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As the Riverfront area expands with the Heartland of America Park set to reopen later this summer, staff wants to make sure they’re ready for it all.

The Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority (MECA) will hold a job fair to try and increase their workforce. MECA is the organization behind many of the big venues downtown such as the Gene Leahy Mall, CHI Health Center and Charles Schwab Field.

MECA is looking for horticulture and maintenance staff, as well as park ambassadors for the new park area. Staff said fairs like these have been a great way to connect with new applicants in a competitive market.

“These big job fairs just give us an opportunity to try to reach as many people as possible,” Kristyna Engdahl, MECA said.

Compensation for their open positions ranges from $14 to $18 an hour. The job fair will be held at the Gene Leahy Mall Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Smaller businesses downtown have likely faced some of the same challenges in finding staff. Steve Gates, who has experience in management in downtown Omaha said it's more important that employers are able to meet the needs of their employees.

“We’ve done a good job here in Omaha the last couple of years since COVID, but people are going to be pushed thin,” Gates said. “Flexibility is the key.”

Open positions can always be found on MECA's website.

